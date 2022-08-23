Nicki Minaj Celebrates No. 1 Hot 100 Debut With Balloons, Pink Champagne & Her Baby Boy: ‘You Make Every Single Moment Worth It’

It’s been a banner week for Nicki Minaj. The rapper earned her first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with her Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl.” Naturally, this achievement called for a celebration — in pink, of course.

On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the Grammy-nominated artist took to her Instagram account to share a sweet video of a bouquet of pink flowers courtesy of her Republic Records team, bottles of pink champagne, and footage of her son — who she calls Papa Bear — playing with pink balloons that spelled out the song’s title and “#1.”

“Zoo was trying to surprise me with this for hours, but I kept on having to do just one last thing b4 leaving out. By the time I came out, it was dark outside, but it actually looked so beautiful in the dark,” Minaj captioned the post. She concluded the caption with a shout-out to her almost-2-year-old son, writing, “Mama loves you Papa Bear. You make every single moment worth it.”

Minaj has been expressing her gratitude ever since “Super Freaky Girl” was officially announced as her third overall chart-topper on the Hot 100. In an Instagram post Monday, she wrote, “You did it, Barbz. You did it. I love you so much. Like so so SO much. Thank you.”

Nicki Minaj has previously hit the summit of the Hot 100 alongside Doja Cat (“Say So” remix) and 6ix9ine (“Trollz”), both in 2020. She now boasts 21 top 10 Hot 100 hits and 124 entries in total. Over on the Billboard 2o0, the “Beez in the Trap” rapper has sent all of her projects to the chart’s top two, including Pink Friday (No. 1) and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (No. 1).

Check out Nicki Minaj’s post here: