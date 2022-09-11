Nicki Minaj Announces New Song ‘Love In the Way’ With Bleu

Nicki Minaj has even more new music on the way.

Fresh off the heels of her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Super Freaky Girl,” the Queen of Rap announced through social media on Sunday (Sept. 11) that she’s teaming up with singer-rapper Bleu for the upcoming single “Love In the Way,” due out Sept. 16.

“#LoveInTheWay F R I D A Y @bleuvandross,” Minaj wrote on Instagram alongside a fierce-looking photo of the pair standing alongside each other.

Bleu — whose 2020 R&B EP, Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions, debuted at No. 9 on the Top R&B Albums — shared the same cover art on Instagram. “HITS ONLY! Watch this,” he captioned the post, adding a flexing arm emoji.

“Love In the Way” follows Minaj’s Rick James-sampling track “Super Freaky Girl,” which topped the Hot 100 in late August, earning the hip-hop star her first solo No. 1 hit. She previously topped the Hot 100 with her appearances on “Trollz” alongside 6ix9ine and on the remix to Doja Cat’s “Say So.”

In recent days, Minaj also dropped the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” a collaboration-fueled new cut with a long lineup including JT & BIA, featuring Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Malibu Mitch. The remix arrives less than a month after its initial drop as the lead song from the rapper’s first greatest-hits compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1.

“Super Freaky Girl” is Minaj’s first release since “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign in March. Prior to that, she dropped “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, “Bussin” with Lil Baby, and “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby again — all from this year.

Last month, the “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper was honored as the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Ahead of accepting the award, she lit up the stage of Newark, N.J.’s Prudential Center with a medley of her biggest hits, including her verse on Kanye West’s “Monster,” as well as “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Chun-Li” and “Moment 4 Life.”

Check out Minaj’s “Love In the Way” announcement on Instagram below.