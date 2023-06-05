Nicki Minaj Announces Album Release Date

Nicki Minaj confirmed her first album in five years is finally on the way Monday (June 5), revealing an upcoming release date.

“10/20/23 The Album,” she tweeted alongside emojis of a CD and a pink bow, sending the Barbz into a frenzy.

10/20/23

Minaj’s upcoming fifth studio album will come five years after 2018’s Queen, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The rest of her studio albums — 2010’s Pink Friday, 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded and 2014’s The Pinkprint — have all reached the top five of the all-genre albums tally, with Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded reaching No. 1.

Her upcoming, yet-untitled album could mark her first proper release under her own record label, Heavy On It, which she announced earlier this year on her Queen Radio show.

Her addition to Sexyy Redd and Tay Keith’s “Pound Town 2,” which debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the week ending June 10, earned Minaj her 130th entry on the all-genre songs tally. Minaj’s “Princess Diana” remix with Ice Spice earned the rapper her 22nd top 10 hit on the chart when it debuted at No. 4 in April. She’s also collaborated with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “WTF” and Kim Petras on “Alone” this year. “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” marks her only solo release of 2023, and the song reached No. 13 on the Hot 100.

She’ll also be featured on the upcoming star-studded soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which has a theatrical release date set for July 21.