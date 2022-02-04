Nicki Minaj Does a Fabulous Adele Impression: Watch

Ever seen a Queen play another Queen? That happened Thursday night (Feb. 3) when Nicki Minaj stopped by The Late Late Show Starring James Corden.

Minaj sat for a chat with the British talk show host, and, for a moment, revisited Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment three years earlier with Adele, when “Monster” got the karaoke treatment.

“That made my day, my year,” Minaj recounted. “I got a thousand phone calls about that one thing.”

Adele’s impression of Minaj served as a neat segue to Nicki’s very best version of the “Hello” singer.

The Trinidad rapper readied herself, then dropped right into Adele’s north London accent. “In order to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a black lady in London, awright.”

It was a corker from Minaj, who confessed her regular British accent is that of a “posh white lady.”

Minaj shows off her acting chops in the new music video for “Do We Have A Problem?”, which dropped at midnight to coincide with her latest late-night slot. Corden wondered whether another feature film could be in the works, a followup to her 2014 rom-com “The Other Woman,” or that rumored vehicle with 50 Cent.

“It could be, and it could be,” was her vague response. Its status is only in the “talking” phase.

“Do We Have A Problem?” is Nicki’s first release this year. Indeed, she hasn’t released a full-length studio set since 2018’s Queen.

Is a new LP on the way? “Yes,” was her definitive answer. “I do know that it’s soon, and I do know that it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been. And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

During her Q&A, Minaj also discussed the juggling act that is raising a child and powering through a career in music, with which she has a hot-and-cold relationship. “I realized its in my power to navigate the industry the way I want to,” she explained. “I chose now to enjoy every moment of every I’m doing.”

Watch below.