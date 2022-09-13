Nicki Minaj Speaks Out After PnB Rock Murder: ‘Let’s Educate ASAP’

Nicki Minaj has paid tribute to the late rapper PnB Rock, and, in doing so, addresses gun crime and hip-hop artists’ real and ongoing fear of being targeted.

PnB Rock died Monday (Sept. 12) after he was shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles, at the age of 30.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Nicki Minaj PnB Rock See latest videos, charts and news

The artist (real name: Rakim Hasheem Allen) was dining at the restaurant with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang — who posted and then deleted a location-tagged photo of the couple’s meal on her Instagram Story — when a shooting occurred at 1:23 p.m. PT, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Billboard.

He’s one of many in the hip-hop community who’ve been murdered, a troubling list that dates back to Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, and beyond, and includes, in more recent years, the likes of Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????!,” Minaj tweets.

PnB Rock “was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! https://t.co/wpfxtnkBU6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Responding to a tweet on unrelated firearm incidents, Minaj added, “The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!!”

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

And in another, “Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!!”

Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!! https://t.co/9YFjbZfQWx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Though Minaj never explicitly uses the word “gun,” there’s little doubt protection from firearms is on her mind. And now is as good a time as any to talk about it.

“It’s never the wrong time! If it saves ONE YOUNG RAPPER!!!! JUST ONE!!!!! THEN WE’VE DONE OUR JOBS!!!!! I spoke on losing our own @ the VMAS!!!! Enough is enough!!!! MY GOD. IDGAF about no fkng hate tweets!!!! Go fuck y’all dumb fkng selves!!!!!

It’s never the wrong time! If it saves ONE YOUNG RAPPER!!!! JUST ONE!!!!! THEN WE’VE DONE OUR JOBS!!!!! I spoke on losing our own @ the VMAS!!!! Enough is enough!!!! MY GOD. IDGAF about no fkng hate tweets!!!! Go fuck y’all dumb fkng selves!!!!! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

She continues, “Y’all r not the ones that be bawling crying after you just worked with or just spoke to ONE OF YOUR OWN!!!!! I BELONG TO THIS SHIT. IMA FKNG SPEAK ON IT!!!! If it gets attention from y’all being ignorant than so be it!!! At least it’ll save lives. FOH.”

Y’all r not the ones that be bawling crying after you just worked with or just spoke to ONE OF YOUR OWN!!!!! I BELONG TO THIS SHIT. IMA FKNG SPEAK ON IT!!!! If it gets attention from y’all being ignorant than so be it!!! At least it’ll save lives. FOH — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Despite the sadness of losing a fellow hip-hop artist in tragic circumstances, the Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter is enjoying a bigtime return to the spotlight.

Her latest release, “Super Freaky Girl” recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it’s currently atop the Australian survey and top 10 in the U.K.

And in recent days, Minaj dropped the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” a collaboration-fueled new cut with a long lineup including JT & BIA, featuring Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Malibu Mitch.

There’s more to come.

The Queen of Rap announced through social media on Sunday (Sept. 11) that she’s joining forces with singer-rapper Bleu for the single “Love In the Way,” due out this Friday (Sept. 16).

Last month, the “Anaconda” rapper was the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.