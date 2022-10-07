PRETTYMUCH Announce Nick Mara Is Leaving the Band

Nick Mara from PRETTYMUCH announced he’ll be breaking from the group to “take on new endeavors as an individual.” The group released a statement Friday (Oct. 7) saying goodbye to Mara, but assuring fans that they’ll continue to make music with four members.

The band, who have four other members in addition to Mara — Edwin Honoret, Brandon Arreaga, Zion Kuwonu, and Austin Porter — also shared their new single “H2L” made by the remaining members. The single, which they describe as a Web3 single, is the band’s first independent release and is fully written and produced by the band members, according to their post on Sound.xyz.

“We’d like to start off by saying we love each and every one of you for sticking by us and for showing us endless love for the last six and a half years,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve had some very difficult conversations as a band over the past month that is in no way easy for us to inform you about, but necessary. Nick Mara is formally leaving the band.”

The band is responsible for the hit R&B single “Would You Mind” which peaked on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart at No. 40. The American-Canadian boy band was brought together by Simon Cowell in 2016, similar to other popular bands such as One Direction and Little Mix.

“This is NOT the end of PRETTYMUCH,” the band said in the statement. “It is simply a new beginning where we can finally feed you guys the music and content you deserve in our own way!”

See their statement below.