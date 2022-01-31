Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Partners With Super League Gaming to Celebrate 300th Episode

Nick Cannon‘s hit comedy series Wild ‘N Out is celebrating its 300th episode. Fans can catch the special episode, which also marks the all-new season 17 premiere, on VH1 Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the coming months.

As part of Wild ‘N Out’s three-week partnership with Super League Gaming, a live metaverse game experience dubbed Wild ‘N Out: Metaverse Remix will launch immediately after the premiere, at 9 p.m. ET. Players will be able to freestyle rap via Minehut, Super League’s Minecraft community, and jokingly diss Cannon.

“Wild ‘N Out is one of our most creative show formats, so it’s an ideal series to explore interactive ways in which audiences can engage and make creative decisions while experiencing the show,” Jason White, chief marketing officer at MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Super League Gaming as we continue to drive entertainment forward.”

Each episode will see Team Old School face off against Team New School. Hosted by Cannon, season 17 is packed with special appearances and performances by fan-favorite artists including Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, Tommy Davidson, Saucy Santana, Naughty By Nature, Miles Brown, Darius McCrary, G-Eazy, Kossiko, Belly, Dream Doll, Spice, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, Jimmy Allen, Lisa Raye, D.Smoke, J.I. The Prince of NY, Maxo Cream, Baby Tate, EST Gee, James Davis, Donnell Rawlings, Dave East, Kid ‘N Play, Mariah the Scientist, Bleu, Hitman Holla, Eric Bellinger, Yung Pooda and more.

Cannon will also embark on a national, 23-city Wild ‘N Out Live Tour, beginning May 20 in Atlanta. With stops in Boston, Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, the tour will conclude on July 2 in New Jersey’s Atlantic City. Tickets are available for purchase via Live Nation.

See the complete list of dates for the 2022 Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live Tour below and watch the official teaser for the series’ 300th episode: