NF Announces the Hope Tour With Special Guest Cordae

With NF gearing up for his fifth studio album, HOPE, slated for an April 7 release, the Michigan rapper is building anticipation for his upcoming effort by announcing his latest tour.

The massive 47-show trek will cross through North America, Canada, Europe and the U.K. Beginning July 12 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, NF’s North American leg will feature special guest Cordae as the two rappers will coast through the U.S. while making stops in cities including Boston, Philadelphia and Anaheim, Calif. After completing the U.S. and Canadian portion of their tour, NF will embark on his 16-date European leg, beginning Sept. 23 at the Fabrique in Milan.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can now register for the Verified Fan system. Registration closes April 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. General on-sale tickets will begin Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased here.

NF’s last body of work came in 2021 with Clouds (The Mixtape). The 11-track effort debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and included its Hot 100 hit “Clouds.” Before that, he netted two No. 1 Billboard 200 albums, including 2017’s Perception and 2019’s The Search. As for his upcoming effort, NF previously released several singles, including “HAPPY” and “MOTTO.” The project will also have features from Julia Michaels (“GONE”) and Cordae (“CAREFUL”).

Take a look at the dates for the HOPE TOUR below.

U.S. + Canada tour dates:

Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center *

Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center

Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena ^

Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena *

Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

^Without support from Cordae

