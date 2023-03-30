NF Announces the Hope Tour With Special Guest Cordae

With NF gearing up for his fifth studio album, HOPE, slated for an April 7 release, the Michigan rapper is building anticipation for his upcoming effort by announcing his latest tour.
The massive 47-show trek will cross through North America, Canada, Europe and the U.K. Beginning July 12 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, NF’s North American leg will feature special guest Cordae as the two rappers will coast through the U.S. while making stops in cities including Boston, Philadelphia and Anaheim, Calif. After completing the U.S. and Canadian portion of their tour, NF will embark on his 16-date European leg, beginning Sept. 23 at the Fabrique in Milan.
Fans in the U.S. and Canada can now register for the Verified Fan system. Registration closes April 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. General on-sale tickets will begin Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased here.
NF’s last body of work came in 2021 with Clouds (The Mixtape). The 11-track effort debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and included its Hot 100 hit “Clouds.” Before that, he netted two No. 1 Billboard 200 albums, including 2017’s Perception and 2019’s The Search. As for his upcoming effort, NF previously released several singles, including “HAPPY” and “MOTTO.” The project will also have features from Julia Michaels (“GONE”) and Cordae (“CAREFUL”).
Take a look at the dates for the HOPE TOUR below.
U.S. + Canada tour dates:
- Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center *
- Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
- Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
- Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
- Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena
- Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center
- Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
- Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena ^
- Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena
- Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
- Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
- Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
- Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
- Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
- Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
- Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena *
- Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
- Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
- Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
- Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
- Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
- Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell
^Without support from Cordae
Europe and U.K. tour dates:
- Sat Sep 23 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
- Sun Sep 24 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622
- Tue Sep 26 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
- Wed Sep 27 — Munich, Germany — Zenith
- Fri Sep 29 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle
- Sat Sep 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live
- Sun Oct 1 — Paris, France — L’Olympia
- Tue Oct 3 — Frankfurt, Germany — Jahrhunderthalle
- Thu Oct 5 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle
- Fri Oct 6 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle
- Sun Oct 8 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National
- Tue Oct 10 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
- Wed Oct 11 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
- Thu Oct 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia Theatre
- Sat Oct 14 — Cardiff, UK — Great Hall
- Sun Oct 15 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo