New Edition Announces 30-City Culture Tour With Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

New Edition is going on tour with Charlie Wilson and special guest Jodeci.

The iconic group will embark on The Culture Tour, presented by the Black Promoters Collective, beginning Feb. 16 in Columbia, Georgia. The 30-city tour — which includes stops in Los Angeles, New York and New Edition’s hometown of Boston — is set to culminate on April 10 in Miami.

Tickets are available are available for purchase at the official New Edition website.

Most recently, New Edition — composed of members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill — wowed fans with their impressive “Battle of Boston” musical showdown at the American Music Awards. During the big event, which took place on Nov. 21, New Edition and fellow Boston native group New Kids on the Block each performed some of their biggest hits with their classic dance moves.

The Black Promoters Collective will also launch Maxwell’s NIGHT 2022 Tour.

See dates and locations for New Edition’s 2022 The Culture Tour below:

2/16 Columbus, GA Civic Center

2/18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

2/19 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC

2/20 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

2/24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

2/25 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena (without Charlie Wilson)

2/26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

2/27 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (without Charlie Wilson)

3/2 Boston, MA TD Garden

3/4 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

3/5 Chicago, IL United Center

3/6 Detroit, MI Little Caesar Arena

3/11 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

3/12 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center (without Charlie Wilson)

3/13 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

3/18 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

3/19 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra

3/20 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

3/24 Dallas/Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

3/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

3/26 Bossier City/Shreveport, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

3/27 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

3/31 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

4/1 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

4/2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

4/3 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

4/6 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Arena

4/7 Tampa, FL Amelie Arena

4/8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

4/10 Miami, FL FTX Arena