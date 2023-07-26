Queen Latifah, Saweetie, Da Brat, Latto Featured in Netflix Doc Series ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop’

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will roll on next month when Netflix debuts a new four-part docuseries honoring some of the greatest female MCs of all time in Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.

According to a description of the series it “recontextualizes the role the irrepressible women of hip-hop played throughout the revolutionary genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day”; Ladies First will debut on Netflix on August 9.

Each episode will feature a mix of classic MCs including Queen Latifah, Sha Rock, Remy Ma, Yo-Yo, Roxanne Shante, MC Lyte, Da Brat, Monie Love, Bahamadia and Rah Digga mixed with some of the hottest artists of today, such as Latto, Saweetie, Coi Leray, Chika, Rapsody, Kash Doll and Tierra Whack, as well as commentary from journalists, record label executives and stylists.

“We have come through a lot,” says actress/rapper/entrepreneur Latifah in the trailer of the show that borrows its name from the feminist anthem that appeared on the hip-hop legend’s 1989 debut album, All Hail the Queen. “We have stood back up and will always keep standing up.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which is being celebrated throughout the year with a number of special concerts, mixtapes and special limited-edition items. In addition, Amazon Music kicked off its “50 & Forever” series of live performances, discussions and broadcasts from festivals on July 17 with shows featuring Wale, The Clipse and Rick Ross and others; the next show in the series is slated to take place on Friday (July 28).

Check out the trailer for Ladies First below.