Nelly Shoots Down Viral Story of Losing $300,000 in a Duffel Bag

Maybe it was just a dream? Nelly took to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 11) to deny reports that he left $300,000 cash at a bowling alley in St. Louis.

The rumor first made the rounds on the Internet after an unnamed woman claimed she’d found the cash stashed in a duffel bag. But according to the good Samaritan’s telling, her alleged thoughtful act of kindness didn’t get her very far.

“We up here at the bowling alley, she found Nelly[‘s] bag, it had $300,000 in it,” the woman’s friend says in the now-viral video before adding, “And guess what she do? She gave it back.”

From there, the man turns the camera to the woman in question and spouts, “Tell ’em what they give you,” to which she moans, “A hundred dollars!”

However, if you ask Nelly, the story never even happened. “Cap…SUUUUUUUPPPPPEEEEEERRRR CAAPPP,” he commented under a video post from a gossip site that had shared the woman’s account, adding, “I didn’t lose sh– idk what bag or [whose] bag they talkin bout but it dam show wasn’t mine.”

Back in October, the “Hot in Herre” rapper was honored at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards as the recipient of the ceremony’s I Am Hip-Hop Award just a few weeks after dropping his eighth full-length studio set, Heartland, which earned the rapper his first top 10 entry on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart.

Since releasing the country-rap project — which included collaborations with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen and more — Nelly’s announced he’s planning a sister album to the LP, this time featuring a lineup of all female guest features.

Check out Nelly’s response to the $300,000 story below.