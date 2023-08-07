Nelly & Ashanti Cozy Up, Belt Out Usher’s ‘Nice & Slow’

Nelly and Ashanti continued to fuel rekindled relationship rumors on Monday (Aug. 7) with an adorable Instagram Story.

In the brief video, the duo are seen cuddling up to each other while singing Usher’s 1997 hit single, “Nice & Slow.” Watch the clip on Nelly’s IG Stories before it disappears here.

The “Body On Me” singers began dating back in 2003 and the details of their romance was somewat of a mystery to fans before they ultimately broke up in 2013. In June, fans began buzzing when Ashanti and Nelly attended the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and were photographed together on the red carpet. The two have yet to confirm their current relationship status.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ashanti Nelly See latest videos, charts and news

“What I will say is we’re in a better place,” Ashanti said of the former couple’s relationship on Watch What Happens Live back in December. “You know, cause before, it was like [mimics fighting]. But we’re cool now. Yeah, we have some conversations, you know. So it’s cool.”

Usher, meanwhile, recreated the cover art of “Nice & Slow” in September to celebrate his album My Way‘s 25th anniversary. A deluxe edition of the album was released Sept. 16, and features newly reimagined versions of three songs –“Nice & Slow,” “My Way,” and “You Make Me Wanna” — a mini-doc, and more.