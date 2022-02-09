Nelly ‘Sincerely Apologizes’ For Leaked Sex Video: ‘Never Meant to Go Public’

Nelly has reportedly apologized after an uncensored video of the rapper receiving oral sex was briefly posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (Feb. 8). “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public,” the “Hot in Herre” MC reportedly told TMZ about the clip of an unidentified woman performing oral sex on him that was posted, then quickly deleted.

Explore Explore Nelly See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Because of the internet, the nearly minute-long video was captured and widely reposted before Nelly, 47, could delete it and the St. Louis rapper’s name became a trending topic; a spokesperson for Nelly declined to comment on the incident. An unnamed member of Nelly’s team reportedly told TMZ that they believe the rapper’s account may have been hacked and that they fear some of his other private information could end up online as well.

It’s been a weird few months for Nelly, who took to social media early last month to deny reports that he left $300,000 in cash in a duffel bag at a St. Louis bowling alley. “We up here at the bowling alley, she found Nelly[‘s] bag, it had $300,000 in it,” an unidentified woman’s friend said in the viral video of the alleged incident before adding, “And guess what she do? She gave it back.” The woman who allegedly found the bag then claimed she got a $100 reward for returning the satchel.

Nelly, however, denied misplacing the cash. “Cap…SUUUUUUUPPPPPEEEEEERRRR CAAPPP,” he commented under a video post from a gossip site that had shared the woman’s account, adding, “I didn’t lose sh– idk what bag or [whose] bag they talkin bout but it dam show wasn’t mine.”

The rapper also earned some digital boos in late January when he left comments on some risqué pics uploaded by Madonna in which the singer posed wearing fishnets, a bustier and lacy underwear. “Some things should be covered up,” Nelly commented on the snaps of the singer, who has spent more than 40 years pushing the envelope in her videos, songs and photo shoots. The comment drew very sharp criticism from Madonna’s fans, who lashed Nelly for what they said was his sexist, ageist take.