NBC News Chronicles ’50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion’: Watch the Trailer

Digital documentary measuring genre's influence premieres June 15.

50 years fly
Courtesy Photo

Baby Phat CEO and creative director Kimora Lee Simmons, designer Dapper Dan, FUBU CEO Daymond John and Karl Kani CEO Karl Kani are among the pioneers and experts who will be detailing hip-hop’s seismic impact in the fashion world on 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion.

Coinciding with the double celebration of Black Music Month and hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the upcoming digital documentary from NBC News will premiere June 15.

Among the additional fashion industry executives, designers and experts featured in the documentary are Walker Wear CEO April Walker, The Cut editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples, DTLR vp and divisional merchandise manager of apparel Antonio Gray, author Vikki Tobak (Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-HopIce Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History) and Tommy Hilfiger founder Tommy Hilfiger. 

Here’s an advance look at the trailer for 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion:

Shalini Sharma, executive editor of NBC News Digital Productions, tells Billboard, “As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, the NBC News Digital Docs team and I wanted to highlight the innovative designers who revolutionized fashion — inspired by hip-hop music and culture — while also bringing to light the struggles they surpassed.”

50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion debuts June 15 on NBC’s Peacock and will stream on NBC News NOW at 10:30 p.m. ET. NBC News Digital Docs, whose team includes executive producer Rachael Morehouse, has produced previous documentaries such as A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Truth in the Age of Social Media, Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary, #FillerNation and Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water.

