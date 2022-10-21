NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Team Up for ‘I Admit’: Listen

NBA YoungBoy is celebrating his 23rd birthday with the release of his brand new album Ma, I Got a Family, which features a fresh new collaboration with Nicki Minaj titled “I Admit.”

The rap duo previously teamed up on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single “What That Speed Bout!?” The Ma, I Got a Family cover art features YoungBoy with his sweet family, including his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children.

The release marks YoungBoy’s fifth drop of 2022 following his Colors mixtape in January and The Last Slimeto in August. In March, he and DaBaby unveiled a collaborative project titled Better Than You and earlier this month, he released his 3800 Degrees mixtape.

Meanwhile, Minaj is also on a music releasing streak. Her “Love In the Way” collaboration with Yung Blue followed the rapper’s Rick James-sampled “Super Freaky Girl,” which topped the Hot 100 in late August, earning the Queen of Rap her first solo No. 1 hit. Prior to that, Minaj ruled the Hot 100 with her feature appearances on “Trollz” alongside the controversial 6ix9ine and on the remix to Doja Cat’s “Say So.”

Listen to “I Admit” below.