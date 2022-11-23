NBA Youngboy Donates 500 Turkeys to Baton Rouge Families in Need

NBA Youngboy spread some cheer this Thanksgiving at a time when the cost of the usual holiday fixings are straining some budgets. According to WBRZ, the “Put It On Me” MC donated 500 turkeys to families in need in his hometown Baton Rouge, partnering with the NAACP to provide the free birds and a no-cost Thanksgiving buffet at the Boil & Roux on Monday.

Explore Explore NBA YoungBoy See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Youngboy wasn’t the only rapper opening his wallet to share with hose in need this year. KPRC reported that 50 Cent teamed with the NBA’s Houston Rockets to give away turkeys on Tuesday outside the Rocket’s Toyota Center home, where they handed out one meal per vehicle courtesy of 50’s G-Unity Foundation, Kroger and Spec’s, as well as turkeys and a voucher for an upcoming Rockets home game.

“I just want them to have a great Thanksgiving and enjoy themselves, you know what I’m saying?” 50 told the station during the event. “I’m actually coming in here fashionably. My kids been here working and putting it together, so I gotta catch up and put in more work so they don’t gotta look at me like I got them out here first.”

It’s been a charitable week all around, with Lil TJay and Ice Spice doing their bit to help families in their native Bronx, New York during a year when experts say that the traditional holiday meal will cost strapped Americans more than 20% more than last year. The pair hosted a food giveaway last week where they donated turkeys to around 150 local families.

Check out some pics from the 50 event below.