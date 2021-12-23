Nas Gifting Fans With Surprise Album ‘Magic’ Ahead of Christmas

Nas will be dropping a brand new album just in time for Christmas.

The legendary rapper took to social media on Thursday (Dec. 23) to announce the details of his forthcoming album, Magic, which is scheduled to drop at midnight on Christmas Eve through Mass Appeal Records.

“MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to,” Nas wrote on Instagram alongside cover art for the new project.

Produced by by Nas’ longtime collaborator Hit-Boy, the nine-track album features guest spots by A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier on the track “Wave Gods.”

Over the summer, Nas dropped the album King’s Disease II, his follow-up to 2020’s King’s Disease. The original album earned the hip-hop icon his first Grammy Award for best rap album, and it peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Earlier this year, Nas also celebrated the 25th anniversary of his sophomore studio album, It Was Written. Since dropping his 1994 debut, Illmatic, he has released 25 Billboard Hot 100 tracks, including two top 10 hits. His albums I am…, Hip-Hop Is Dead, Life Is Good and Untitled each peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

See Nas’ announcements on Instagram for his upcoming album, Magic, below.