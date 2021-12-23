×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Nas Gifting Fans With Surprise Album ‘Magic’ Ahead of Christmas

Produced by Hit-Boy, the nine-track album features guest features by A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.

Nas
Nas performs during EMBA Fest 2020 at Oakland Arena on February 21, 2020 in Oakland, California. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Nas will be dropping a brand new album just in time for Christmas.

The legendary rapper took to social media on Thursday (Dec. 23) to announce the details of his forthcoming album, Magic, which is scheduled to drop at midnight on Christmas Eve through Mass Appeal Records.

“MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to,” Nas wrote on Instagram alongside cover art for the new project.

Explore

Explore

Nas

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Produced by by Nas’ longtime collaborator Hit-Boy, the nine-track album features guest spots by A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier on the track “Wave Gods.”

Over the summer, Nas dropped the album King’s Disease II, his follow-up to 2020’s King’s Disease. The original album earned the hip-hop icon his first Grammy Award for best rap album, and it peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Related

Nas "King's Disease"

Nas' 'King's Disease II' Reigns Atop R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Earlier this year, Nas also celebrated the 25th anniversary of his sophomore studio album, It Was Written. Since dropping his 1994 debut, Illmatic, he has released 25 Billboard Hot 100 tracks, including two top 10 hits. His albums I am…, Hip-Hop Is Dead, Life Is Good and Untitled each peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

See Nas’ announcements on Instagram for his upcoming album, Magic, below.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad