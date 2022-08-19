Nappy Roots Say Fish Scales ‘Stable and in Good Spirits’ After Being Kidnapped, Shot

Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, Ron Clutch and Fish Scales of Nappy Roots visit the SiriusXM Studio on May 23, 2016 in New York City.

Nappy Roots posted an update on Thursday night (Aug. 18) about member Fish Scales following a scary incident in which the member of the multiplatinum, Grammy-nominated southern rap crew was kidnapped and shot outside the brewery he co-owns in Atlanta. “Last night our brother, Scales was a victim of an attempted robbery,” they wrote of Wednesday night’s assault at the group’s Atlantucky brew house.

“We are blessed to say that he is stable and in good spirits after suffering a leg injury,” they wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, none of our dedicated patrons of Atlantucky were at the scene or harmed during the robbery. We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery.” The group asked for privacy as the Atlanta Police Department continues the investigation into the alleged assault.

In a positive note, they added, “Scales also mentioned he is looking forward to getting back to work both on music and brewery.” The Kentucky-bred “Po’ Folks” group also posted a pic of member Skinny DeVille visiting Scales (born Melvin Adams Jr.) in the hospital, where the rapper smiled from his gurney while chucking up a peace sign.

“We again want to thank everyone for the support and prayers for our Brother @nappyscales ….he wanted to let everyone know that he is in good spirits and can’t wait to get back to the music and @atlantucky brewing…” they wrote. “THANK YALL AGAIN and KEEP IT NAPPY!!!”

Law enforcement in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a customer of the Atlantucky Brewery in a nearby parking deck and then forcing Fish Scales into his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The robbers then drove Adams to his home in the neighboring suburb of Hapeville, Ga., where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle, authorities said. “Once he had an opportunity, he tried to make a run for it,” Capt. Christian Hunt told news outlets. “What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and they began to tussle, and that’s when he got shot.”

According to Hunt, the 45-year-old business owner ran to a neighbor’s home for help. The suspects fled. Adams’ car was found in Hapeville but no arrests have been made. According to initial police reports, the suspects got away with about $30 and a few personal items.

Check out the Roots’ post below.