Muni Long Announces New EP ‘Public Displays of Affection Too’

Muni Long officially has new music on the way. Fresh off her appearance at the 2022 BET Awards, the rising star shared on Monday (June 27) that she’s readying the release of her fifth EP.

Titled Public Displays of Affection Too, the five-track project will be released Friday via Supergiant/Def Jam Recordings as a sequel of sorts to last year’s Public Displays of Affection and will contain songs including the previously released “Pain,” “Cartier” and brand-new Saweetie collaboration “Baby Boo.”

The in-demand songwriter-turned-solo artist also shared a peek at the EP’s sultry cover art on her Instagram account – depicting her sitting in the bathtub with her arms wrapped around her knees as she stares plaintively up at the ceiling, a glass of champagne half-drunk beside her.

One night before revealing the forthcoming EP, Long took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards to perform her breakout hit “Hrs and Hrs,” which earned Def Jam its first No. 1 on Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart since 2016. (The slow jam also gave Long the first top 20 hit of her solo career by peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.)

Earlier this month, Long — who’s penned hits with the likes of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and others — also dropped “Honey,” her soulful new collab with John Legend. The sweet and sticky duet served as the second preview from Legend’s upcoming yet-untitled eighth studio album, following the J.I.D.-assisted “Dope.”

Check out Long’s cover art and release-date announcement for Public Displays of Affection Too below.