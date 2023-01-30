Muni Long Translates ‘Hrs & Hrs‘ Into Spanish for ‘Horas y Horas’

Muni Long released the Spanish version of her single “Hrs & Hrs” on Monday (Jan. 30) as part of her new Spotify Singles.

With The Avila Brothers taking the reins on production, the Spanish-language track finds the rising R&B star asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” (i.e. “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?”) before launching into the sultry groove.

“Lo tuyo, es mío, ahora/ Puedo hacer esto por horas/ Sentar y hablarte aquí por horas/ Regalarte unas rosas/ Nos bañamos en las olas/ De champaña y una cena/ Pero eres tu que me devoras,” she croons, roughly translating the sentiments of the 2022 slow jam, which was named one of Billboard‘s best R&B songs of the last year.

As part of the Spotify Singles, Long also gave The Carpenters’ 1971 classic “Superstar” a rhythmic spin, not unlike Luther Vandross’ famous cover, singing, “Long ago and oh, so far away/ I fell in love with you before the second show/ And your guitar, it sounds so sweet and clear/ But you’re not really here, it’s just the radio/ Don’t you remember, you told me you loved baby/ You said you’d be comin’ back this way again, baby/ Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby/ I love you, I really do.”

Long is currently nominated for best new artist at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, while “Hrs & Hrs” picked up nods for both best R&B performance and best R&B song. Ahead of the telecast this Sunday, she was celebrated with a special event at the Grammy Museum.

Stream Long’s “Horas y Horas” and her “Superstar” cover below.