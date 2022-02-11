Motown Records & Google Announce Program for ‘Incredible Women Creatives’

Motown Records announced a joint venture with Google on Friday (Feb. 11) as part of its Black History Month observance.

The partnership, dubbed The Motown Records Creator Program Supported by Google, aims to encourage women of color working within the ever-evolving music industry. Motown and Google will join forces to identify and fund “the next outstanding woman content creator, videographer, or creative producer/director.” The creator will be granted the opportunity to collaborate with Motown executives and the label’s roster of clients.

“As an artist, it is always a goal of mine to work with incredible women creatives and I believe that talent can truly come from anywhere,” Motown R&B artist Tiana Major9 said in a statement. “I am so excited to work closely with Motown Records and Google on this Creator Program to help uplift emerging creators.”

Contestants must be women, age 18 or older, based in the U.S. and looking to work as a Creative Collaborator for Motown Records from March to July. Applications can be submitted online via the Changemakers program website until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 8. The selected individual will be able to create content that tells the story of the women of Motown Records, including Tiana Major9.

Motown Records chairwoman and CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam said in a statement, “Motown has always been a destination where creators come to bring their dreams to life. This creative program, in partnership with Google, will provide opportunities for women creatives to elevate and even further develop their craft. I’m looking forward to all of the diverse content from the selectees and partnering with a dynamic woman to create culturally driven innovations that connect globally.”

Added Elle Roth Brunet, Google entertainment partnerships lead, “Google firmly believes that everyone deserves to see themselves equally in every room and throughout the media we consume. Through this partnership with Motown Records we’re excited to help provide well-deserved resources to an aspiring woman music industry innovator to work alongside Motown’s vibrant roster of artists and influential label leaders, bringing their creative visions to life.”

Learn more about The Motown Records Creator Program Supported by Google.