Monica Says Her ‘Instincts Kicked In’ When She Confronted a Man Allegedly Assaulting a Woman at Her Show

Monica came to a fan’s defense in Detroit on Saturday (July 22) when she saw a man allegedly hit a woman in the crowd.

Videos circulating social media show the R&B singer on stage shouting, “Don’t you hit her like that!”

Monica then climbed off the stage at Riverfront Musical Festival to handle the situation herself.

The star recalled her thought process on CNN Primetime this week. “Simply put, I didn’t want to see her hurt or harmed, and her not make it back home after coming just to be a concertgoer for myself and Ashanti who was also on the show,” she said. “You know, these concerts have become what almost feels like a dangerous space and place, and I just really want that to change.”

Monica continued. “So, that was just when my instincts kicked in. I do not feel like I’m some form of superhero in any facet. But I did what I would hope that someone would do if they saw that happening to my aunt or mother, I could tell that she was — she’s definitely elder. And there was a level of fear there for me, just watching what appeared to be a situation that could have been escalated even further, I was simply trying to de-escalate it.”

She then noted, “You’re supposed to be having a good time. Everyone is supposed to make it back home to their families. And every person that travels with me knows how I feel about people.“