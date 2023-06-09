Moneybagg Yo Announces Larger Than Life Tour

Moneybagg Yo is ready to hit the road this summer for his upcoming tour, Larger Than Life.

Announced Friday (June 9), the “Wockesha” rapper will go on a multi-city trek beginning in Orlando on Aug. 3, and continuing throughout various cities including Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles. Then, he will conclude his 23-city trek in his hometown of Memphis on Sept. 30 at the Fed-Ex Forum.

Joining Bagg on tour for select dates will be Finesse2tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB FATT. Tickets are available to the public on Tuesday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased here.

Last week, Bagg released his long-awaited mixtape Hard to Love. The 20-track project includes features from Future, Lil Durk and GloRilla and also singles such as “Sticky,” “Ocean Spray” and “On Wat U On.”

Bagg initially had plans to drop his mixtape earlier, but quickly changed his mind when Taylor Swift announced that her Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) would drop the same day. Instead of sulking over the announcement, Bagg took to social media and posted a video of him singing Swift’s “Lover” before delaying his mixtape by a week. “I just got the news my little baby Taylor dropping tonight,” he said. “I ain’t gonna lie, you know how I feel about Taylor, so I think I’m gonna push Hard to Love back just a few days. Ya’ll be patient with me, man.”

Check out the dates for Bagg’s Larger Than Life Tour below.