MoneyBagg Yo Announces Release Date for Upcoming Mixtape ‘Hard to Love’

Two singles from the project are available now.

Moneybagg Yo
Moneybagg Yo performs with GloRilla at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Following the release of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album A Gangsta’s Pain, MoneyBagg Yo is ready to return with his upcoming mixtape Hard to Love

MoneyBagg penned a heartfelt letter to his fans explaining his hiatus and decision to return to the music space, with the new music slated for a May 26 release date. “I gained and lost more than I ever thought I would and had no other safe outlet for all the emotions and dark thoughts that came with that other than making music.” 

In 2021, MoneyBagg Yo released his lauded effort, A Gangsta’s Pain. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 110,000 album equivalent units. It scored a bevy of Billboard Hot 100 hits, anchored by the success of his top 20 tracks “Said Sum” and “Wockesha.” The latter commanded a starry remix featuring Lil Wayne and Ashanti. 

To spearhead his forthcoming mixtape Hard to Love, MoneyBagg released two singles. The first featured his CMG teammate GloRilla on the relationship-fueled “On What U On,” and the previously released single “Sticky.”

“Once Glo’s success started coming in and she was a part of the team, it made sense,” Bagg told Billboard in an interview earlier this year. “We’re both from Memphis, and our chemistry is there anyway.” 

He also elaborated on the mixtape’s title. His explanation for the 22-track project was succinct: “At the end of the day, to love me, you have to understand me.”

Check out Bagg’s Instagram post below. 

