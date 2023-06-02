Moneybagg Yo Drops ‘Hard to Love’ Mixtape: Stream It Now

Following the Billboard Hot 100 success of his GloRilla-assisted “On What U On” and a minor delay to avoid the splashy release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), Moneybagg Yo has finally unleashed his Hard to Love: Heartless Edition mixtape.

Originally slated for a May 26 release, Hard to Love boasts pre-release singles such as “Quickie,” “Ocean Spray” and the aforementioned “On What U On,” which peaked at No. 56 on the Hot 100. Hard to Love serves as Moneybagg Yo’s first project since 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain. The Memphis rapper’s fourth studio album became his first to top the Billboard 200, and boasted several Hot 100 hits, including “Wockesha” (No. 20), the Future-featuring “Hard for the Next” (No. 49) and “Time Today” (No. 31).

In an intimate letter to fans, Moneybagg wrote on Instagram May 10, “I gained and lost more than I ever thought I would and had no other safe outlet for all the emotions and dark thoughts that came with that other than making music.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper has always been a vulnerable lyricist, and fans can expect even more depth on Hard to Love. In an Instagram caption, the “Said Sum” rapper stressed that Hard to Love is “for [his] core fans, the streets! Not the industry.”

Hard to Love: Heartless Edition also features collaborations with some of Moneybagg’s “favorites,” including Future, Lil Durk, GloRilla and Fridayy, among others.

Moneybagg Yo has earned 27 Hot 100 hits, and five of his projects have reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Stream Moneybagg Yo’s Hard to Love: Heartless Edition in full below.