Moneybagg Yo Delays New Album: ‘Ima Let My Baby Taylor Swift Drop’

Moneybagg Yo can read the writing on the wall. And on Thursday night (May 25) it read Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), which is, of course, the name of the second deluxe version of Taylor Swift‘s 10th album that debuted last night.

So while earlier this month the rapper pledged to drop his new Hard to Love mixtape last night as well, the avowed Swiftie had a last-minute change of heart and decided to give it another week to breathe to avoid being Swift Yo-ted. In a video posted on his socials Thursday night, Yo sat in his custom red Ferarri and burned one down while singing along to Swift’s song “Lover,” crooning the lyrics about leaving the Christmas lights up until January as if he was in the crowd at an Eras Tour stop.

“I just got the news my little baby Taylor dropping tonight,” the Bagg man said. “I ain’t gonna lie, you know how I feel about Taylor, so I think I’m gonna push Hard to Love back just a few days. Ya’ll be patient with me, man.”

He then continued singing as he roared off the screen and said he was happy to let Swift have the spotlight while Hard to Love will now drop on June 2. The new mixtape is the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed A Gangsta’s Pain album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Moneybagg had good reason to step aside for a week, as Swift’s latest deluxe edition will likely flood the zone thanks to a remix of “Karma” featuring Ice Spice, a different take of her Lana Del Rey collab “Snow on the Beach” and the previously unheard track “You’re Losing Me.”

Checkout Moneybagg’s announcement below.