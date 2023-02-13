Missy Elliott Talks Hitting Top 20 on Billboard / Vibe’s Greatest Rappers of All-Time List: ‘I Feel Blessed’

As Billboard / VIBE’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list continues to spark debate amongst fans and rappers on social media, Missy Elliott expressed her gratitude about making it into the top 20 with during a chat with Billboard.

“Oh man, being on a list like that with the names I saw, sometimes you still have to pinch yourself,” says Missy, who entered the tally at No. 19. “Sometimes, even if you think you’re great, you still look around and see so many icons and legends in this list, and you’re just humbled to be a part of that list. And to be in the top 20 when talking about that many people. I am blessed. I am thankful, and yeah, it feels good. It most definitely feels good, especially when you work hard. I was thinking of something Lil Wayne said the other night along the lines of just being acknowledged. That is everything to an artist.”

Missy also just participated in the GRAMMY’s HipHop50 performance, which included a sea of heralded icons including Grandmaster Flash, LL Cool J, Ice-T, Nelly, Run-D.M.C., GloRilla and many more. From a fan perspective, it was a one-of-a-kind experience for Missy, who relished watching some of her favorites perform as much as she loved sharing the stage with them.

“It was such nostalgia because I remember sitting in my living room and watching Public Enemy and Eric B. and Rakim and De La Soul and [Queen] Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa and once again, just like that [Billboard] list I am a part of this 50-year hip-hop tribute. And I tell you — this is no lie — no matter how many awards or accolades I have collected, I still pinch myself when I’m in those spaces because those people are so legendary to me,” she said.

On Sunday night (Feb. 12), Missy starred alongside Jack Harlow in a Doritos Super Bowl commercial that left the “First Class” MC similarly starstruck. “[She’s] completely down to Earth and an open book,” raved Harlow about Elliott. “She left me inspired.”

You can watch the full commercial here.