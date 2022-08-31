Missy Elliott Reminisces on Writing in ‘Storyteller Form’ for Destiny’s Child’s ‘Confessions’

Missy Elliott is a four time Grammy winning artist and prolific songwriter and producer who has worked with some of the biggest R&B stars over the last three decades, including Mariah Carey, Ciara, Mya and more.

Elliott took to Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 31) to reminisce on working with Destiny’s Child to write and produce their collaboration, “Confessions,” off the girl group’s 1999 sophomore album, The Writing’s on the Wall.

“I was just listening to my earlier writing/producing style & I realized I used to paint a picture when writing for the R&B listener i wrote in story teller form [thinking emoji] This Destiny Child song was a good example,” Elliott tweeted alongside a snippet of the song, which includes some serious confessions in the lyrics before delving into the chorus: “I’m just confessing about the things I did/ I might-as-well come clean / What you feel about that baby?”

“And it’s funny when I think back on it because you rarely get women having to confess. It’s always the guy who ends up having to confess,” Elliott told Associated Press of the song back in 2019. “That was a different kind of twist for a female to be like, ‘Look, I basically kicked it with Mike when you was gone, this went down and that went down.’”

The Writing’s on the Wall peaked at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart dated May 6, 2000, and spent 99 total weeks on the chart. The album features some beloved Destiny’s Child hits including “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’, Jumpin’.”