Missy Elliott Can’t Wait to Collab With Jack Harlow in Preview of Doritos Super Bowl LVII Ad… But Not Like That

We just found out about the second point in Jack Harlow‘s super spicy “love triangle.” On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Doritos unveiled the second preview of its Super Bowl LVII ad, revealing that none other than hip-hop icon Missy Elliott is getting in on the snack attack.

In the 15-second preview, Elliott is chilling at the studio surrounded by platinum record plaques (holding a bag of Doritos, of course) when her phone rings with a call she’s been waiting for. “Jack Harlow,” she practically sings upon answering. “What’s up? Collab? You know I’ve been waiting to collab,” she tells the unseen “First Class” MC.

“A love triangle?” Elliott then adds incredulously. “I don’t know about that.” According to Doritos, both rappers will appear in the big game ad slated to run during the Feb. 12 game at State Farm Stadium in Glandale, Arizona.

In the previous ad starring Harlow, he walks down a red carpet as paparazzi scream his name, with one snapper in particular smushing his face up against the limo window to ask Jack a very important question. As Harlow gets a moment’s peace inside his ride and begins digging into a bag of the brand’s new sweet and tangy BBQ Doritos, the pap yells, “Is it true about the love triangle?” Harlow considers the question before popping a three-corner chip into his mouth and slyly saying, “Maybe.” The photog, however, mishears him and yells, “Baby? You’re having a baby?”

Harlow is just one of the A-list names on tap for this year’s championship game, joining Rihanna, who will be headlining the halftime show. Last year’s viral Doritos SB ad featured Megan Thee Stallion and 2021’s was soundtracked by Queen’s 1984 hit “I Want to Break Free” and famously featured actor Matthew McConaughey in the bizarro role of #FlatMatthew. The 2020 version featured a dance-off between Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott in a wild west showdown cued to LNX’s global hit “Old Town Road.”

Check out the Elliott ad preview below.