Missy Elliott Credits Her ‘Supafriends’ For Making 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On Wednesday (May 3), Missy Elliott reveled in her triumphs after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The hip-hop polymath celebrated the news on Twitter, crediting her “Supafriends” on her latest feat.

“I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC,” she tweeted. “I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends.”

Missy continued sharing her gratitude by highlighting her early beginnings as a young star coming from Portsmouth, Va., saying: “I can’t stop crying I am from Portsmouth Virginia aka P-Town.. #757 to 804 I send my love You day dream of these moments but today it’s Real VA 2 up 2 down the 7 Cities all my folk I am GRATEFUL.”

Elliott didn’t mince her words; she also addressed her detractors who once dubbed her “irrelevant.” “It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your [sic] washed up & it would crush me at times BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment and Elliott’s 25+ year manager shares: “Missy receiving this honor – of not only being the first female Hip Hop Artist to EVER be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame AND being one of only three women to be inducted in their first year of eligibility – is a penultimate moment in a stellar career defined by record breaking, ceiling shattering firsts! From mind-blowing musical contributions to iconic mind-bending visuals, Missy continues to shift pop culture and elevate what is possible. I could not be prouder or more honored to be a part of her incredible journey.”

Elliott’s storied career includes noteworthy chart wins, such as her nine Billboard Hot 100 top 10hits and five top-five Billboard 200 albums. Elliott joins a heralded Rock Hall Class with Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, and more. The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Nov. 3, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Check out Missy’s tweets below.

