×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Migos’ Quavo & Takeoff Sit Down for First Interview As a Duo: ‘The Chemistry Is the Same’

"We just ... easily bounce off," Takeoff said of recording with Quavo.

Quavo & Takeoff on 'Rap Radar'
Quavo & Takeoff on 'Rap Radar' Courtesy Photo

And then there were two. In an exclusive interview with Rap Radar, the podcast’s first episode since its addition to Interval Presents, the new in-house podcast network from Warner Music Group, Quavo and Takeoff sit down for their first formal conversation as a duo.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Migos

Offset

Quavo

See latest videos, charts and news

According to Quavo, “the chemistry is the same” when it comes to recording music as a duo without Offset.

“The chemistry has been there since day one, so we just … easily bounce off,” Takeoff added.

Related

Quavo & Takeoff Ft. Gucci Mane

Quavo & Takeoff Debut New Song 'Us vs. Them' Without Offset

Hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller, the new episode of Rap Radar is set to debut on Aug. 18.

Both members of the chart-topping Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos, Quavo and Takeoff sent the rumor mills into overdrive after releasing a pair of tracks as a duo this year. “Hotel Lobby,” alternately titled “Unc and Phew” in reference to Quavo and Takeoff’s familial connection, peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Us Vs. Them,” a collaboration with Gucci Mane that served as the newly minted duo’s second official single, topped out at No. 21 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

In the interview, the duo also touched on their writing process without Offset. “But far as like, sitting in the studio and recording, I can’t wait to bring some new music to Takeoff,” Quavo remarked. In agreement, Takeoff recalled moments when he called Quavo in the studio to play him new songs replying, “I don’t want to wait till I get to him.”

Prior to functioning as a duo, all three members of Migos released solo studio albums that peaked in the top 5 of the Billboard 200. As a trio, Migos has earned a pair of No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, and four top 10 hits on the Hot 100 including the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted No. 1 single “Bad and Boujee.”

Watch a clip from the forthcoming interview below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad