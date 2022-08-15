Migos’ Quavo & Takeoff Sit Down for First Interview As a Duo: ‘The Chemistry Is the Same’

And then there were two. In an exclusive interview with Rap Radar, the podcast’s first episode since its addition to Interval Presents, the new in-house podcast network from Warner Music Group, Quavo and Takeoff sit down for their first formal conversation as a duo.

According to Quavo, “the chemistry is the same” when it comes to recording music as a duo without Offset.

“The chemistry has been there since day one, so we just … easily bounce off,” Takeoff added.

Hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller, the new episode of Rap Radar is set to debut on Aug. 18.

Both members of the chart-topping Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos, Quavo and Takeoff sent the rumor mills into overdrive after releasing a pair of tracks as a duo this year. “Hotel Lobby,” alternately titled “Unc and Phew” in reference to Quavo and Takeoff’s familial connection, peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Us Vs. Them,” a collaboration with Gucci Mane that served as the newly minted duo’s second official single, topped out at No. 21 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

In the interview, the duo also touched on their writing process without Offset. “But far as like, sitting in the studio and recording, I can’t wait to bring some new music to Takeoff,” Quavo remarked. In agreement, Takeoff recalled moments when he called Quavo in the studio to play him new songs replying, “I don’t want to wait till I get to him.”

Prior to functioning as a duo, all three members of Migos released solo studio albums that peaked in the top 5 of the Billboard 200. As a trio, Migos has earned a pair of No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, and four top 10 hits on the Hot 100 including the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted No. 1 single “Bad and Boujee.”

Watch a clip from the forthcoming interview below: