Migos’ Quavo & Takeoff Enlist Birdman on Energetic New Single ‘Big Stunna’: Listen

Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff are back at it again, this time, with another rap icon swopping in for an assist. The newly minted duo — also known as Unc & Phew — has enlisted Cash Money rapper Birdman for their new single, “Big Stunna,” released on Friday (Aug. 26).

The track sees the uncle and nephew duo engaging in classic rap braggadocio, letting listeners in on their wealth, material possessions, sexual conquests, and of course, enemies who dare threaten to take their empire.

“I can’t hang, ain’t no snakes in none of my campaign, n—a/ I’m gon’ pop it, like a f–king bottle of champagne, n—a/ Call the rocket, we gon’ takeoff on the f–kin’ stage, n—a,” the pair sing on the track’s chorus.

Birdman then hops in on the third verse and talks about some of the most iconic duos in the game: “Bird and Wayne, Steph and Clay, Take and Quay/ Five star Bugatti car, the stunna way/ Hella choppers, chrome blade, candy paint/ Three hundred mill’, Cash Money, Rich Gang,” the 53-year-old rapper spits on the record.

Quavo and Takeoff recently opened up about working on music without the third Migos member, Offset, in an exclusive interview with Rap Radar. The chat marked the rappers’ first interview as a duo.

Quavo remarked that “the chemistry is the same” when it comes to recording music as a duo without Offset. Added Takeoff, “The chemistry has been there since day one, so we just … easily bounce off.”

Listen to “Big Stunna” below.