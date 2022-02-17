Migos’ Quavo a Playable Character in ‘NBA 2k22’: ‘Whatchu Waiting On?’

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to sink a deep three as a member of the Migos, your time is now. The Migos’ Quavo announced on Wednesday (Feb. 16) that he is a playable character in the NBA 2K22 game, and that all fans have to do to have access to Huncho’s digital avatar is unlock the right MyTEAM player card.

“I Am Officially A Playable Character In @nba2k The First Left Handed Sniper Play As The Huncho Now!!” Quavo wrote in an Instagram post that featured footage of his glasses-wearing digital version, which rocks a No. 91 Atlanta Hawks jersey. “Let’s get It @ronnie2k why are u one point away from being rated the same as me! Who Rated Me??”

In the 17-second preview, 1s and 0s Quavo takes it to the rim for a monster dunk against the Toronto Raptors, hypes up his teammates and viciously swats away a shot from 6’7″ Raptor small forward Scottie Barnes. And Quavo isn’t the only celeb you can unlock in the game; other A-list MyTEAM players include fellow rapper The Game and YouTuber Ronnie “Ronnie2K” Singh.

Quavo has been a staple at the annual NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, appearing in four of the showdowns and scoring a game-high 27 points in 2019. He’s gearing up to play in this year’s version, where he’ll ball alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Anuel AA, Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen, as well as comedian Tiffany Haddish, actor Ranveer Singh, skateboarder Nyjah Huston, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

The two teams will line up on Friday (Feb. 18) at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, and will be coached by retired NBA superstars Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton. The all-celebrity exhibition game has been regular fixture in the annual NBA All-Star Weekend since 2003, and will be televised and streamed by ESPN from 7 p.m. ET.

Check out the preview below.