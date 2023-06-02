Metro Boomin Unveils ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack: Stream It Now

Metro Boomin assembles his own superstar Avengers for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, which was released on Friday (June 2).

As the soundtrack’s executive producer, Metro has threaded together the who’s who in hip-hop in a sonic web of his own design, including Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Offset, Coi Leray, Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, A$AP Rocky, Nav, J.I.D., James Blake and Wizkid, among others. Over the last week, the super-producer has been cleverly confirming the soundtrack’s stars by unveiling their Spider-Man-inspired illustrations one by one.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack arrives on the heels of Metro’s third Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Heroes and Villains. The project features many of the aforementioned artists, and its hit single “Creepin'” with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and 21 Savage (as well as Diddy on the remix) has been a mainstay in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 for all of 2023 so far.

“I can’t say this about a lot of songs because I just try to make stuff that I love and hope it resonates with other people, but it’s really a rare occasion to where even after we made [“Creepin'”], it was like, ‘OK. I know this is gonna go up,'” he told Billboard in January. “Not just because of me or because of The Weeknd, but also with it halfway being a cover of a song that I loved so much growing up, and just know how much it worked before [and] it getting a new spin for the next generation.”

Listen to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack below.