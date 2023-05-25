×
Metro Boomin Unveils First Set of Features for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack

The producer revealed the first three by sharing illustrations of each artist in a Spidey costume.

Metro Boomin
Metro Boomin in New York City at Public Records on December 08, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GQ

After taking the reins as executive producer for the forthcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack, Metro Boomin’ left breadcrumbs on his Instagram about who fans can expect on the project. On Wednesday (May 24), Metro revealed the first three features: Future, Don Toliver and James Blake.

Known for his creative punch, Metro cleverly unveiled the lineup by posting illustrations of each artist in Spider-Man costumes. The first reveal was Don Toliver, who is in a purple custom Spidey suit. “Don Toliver is confirmed for the @spiderversemovie soundtrack available everywhere June 2!! 🕷️,” wrote Metro. After disclosing Future and James Blake’s appearances in their respective illustrated costumes, the following posts shared similar captions. 

Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack comes on the heels of Metro’s third Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Heroes and Villains. The project included features from The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Future and Travis Scott. “Creepin” headlined the 15-track collection, as it earned a top-five slot on the Billboard Hot 100. The Weeknd and 21 Savage-fueled song remains a top player this week, sitting at No. 7 on the charts after its initial release six months ago.  

“I can’t say this about a lot of songs because I just try to make stuff that I love and hope it resonates with other people, but it’s really a rare occasion to where even after we made [‘Creepin”]. It was like, ‘OK. I know this is gonna go up,'” Metro said in an interview with Billboard in January. “Not just because of me or because of The Weeknd, but also with it halfway being a cover of a song that I loved so much growing up, and just know how much it worked before [and] it getting a new spin for the next generation.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives June 2. Check out Metro’s posts below. 

