Metro Boomin Has a Joint Album On the Way With J.I.D

Metro Boomin has been creeping back into the studio just months after dropping his third Billboard 200-topping album Heroes & Villains in December. And it looks like he’s already cooking up another project with none other than J.I.D, which a rep from the rapper’s team confirmed to Billboard on Wednesday (March 29).

The superproducer took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some pics of the new dynamic duo from the studio with the caption, “Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop,” followed by a string of fire emojis. The “151 Rum” rapper commented, “I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor,” to which Metro replied, “Honor is mine family,” with a handshake emoji.

Honor is mine family 🤝🏾 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 28, 2023

Metro later wrote “Yessir!!” in response to the Debating Hip-Hop Twitter account, announcing, “we’re really getting a @JIDsv x @MetroBoomin album.”

He might’ve hinted at the album earlier in the year when he sat down with Streetz Is Watchin Radio and told DJ Drama about a collab project that he was releasing this year. “I’mma just say when this drop, honestly, it’ll be like one of the biggest things of this generation,” the producer said. “And you know I be chilling, I don’t like to just jump out and say that, but I can confidently say that.”

In his Flaunt cover story, Metro confirmed a collab album with Future is also on the way, affirming, “I would bet on it. I would definitely bet on it.” Metro is clearly no stranger to collab albums, having worked on Without Warning alongside 21 Savage and Offset in 2017, Double or Nothing with Big Sean the same year, and Savage Mode II with 21 Savage (with special narrative assistance from Morgan Freeman) in 2020.