Metro Boomin Hosts Fifth Annual Christmas Charity Drive Benefiting Single Moms

Metro Boomin is back with his fifth annual Christmas event.

The charitable festivities took place on Dec. 16, in partnership with his label Boominati Worldwide and the McCaskill Treatment Family Home. The proud St. Louis native returned to his hometown to provide helpful resources and a special dinner for single mothers and their families at .ZACK Urban Ballroom.

During the dinner, more than 200 families were gifted $200 gift certificates. Attendees also received Boominati gift bags complete with donated items from sponsors including McDonald’s, Republic Records, SalxCo, Essentia, Blk Water, Taco Bell, Baby Bjorn, Master Dynamic, Barebell Protein and Budgeting Buddies.

Since the first event in 2017, Metro Boomin has continuously given back to single moms as a nod to his own mom, who raised him alone.

Metro Boomin first appeared on the Billboard Artist 100 in 2017. Years later, he peaked at No. 4 on the list in October 2020. He has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 31 times, with his fan-favorite collaborative tunes “Runnin” with 21 Savage and “Mr. Right Now” with 21 Savage featuring Drake peaking at No. 9 and 10, respectively, last year.