Megan Thee Stallion’s Alter Egos Give a Peek Inside Her Brain for YouTube Artist Spotlight Stories

Tina Snow, Suga, Hot Girl Meg all make up hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion, and she personified her alter egos for the latest edition of YouTube Music’s Artist Spotlight Stories.

Taking place “in Megan’s brain,” the 10-minute short film stars leader Tina Snow, spicy and flirty Hot Girl Meg and sweet and charming Suga, walking through different scenarios the rapper’s day-to-day life – from deciphering whether a men has what it takes to date Megan Thee Stallion, seeing fans on the street, reviewing merch designs and, of course, writing music.

In one scene, after lyrics to “Eat It” magically fill the pages of Tina’s notebook, Suga, Hot Girl Meg and Megan superfans celebrate by imitating the Houston rapper’s iconic “hands on my knees” dance. With Megan off to sleep and the three alter ego hotties watching a dream movie presented by Tina Snow, the film wraps and is followed by a series of entertaining blooper scenes.

The video comes just a few months after Megan unveiled her Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives in October 2021. The set marked her fourth top 10 album on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, it debuted at No. 3 on the list dated Nov. 13. The album spent six total weeks on the chart.

Something for Thee Hotties is a collection of the rapper’s archival tracks and some freestyles aimed for her fans, affectionately called “Hotties.” The rapper announced the project on Oct. 21 on her social media pages, writing, “freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year.” Among the songs on the album is the previously released single, “Thot Shit,” which reached No. 2 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and No. 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart earlier this year.