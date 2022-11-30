Enter ‘Thee Hottieverse’ at Home: Megan Thee Stallion’s Performance Now Available Through Your VR Headset

Megan has gone Meta.

Just in time for the holidays, you can watch Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Enter Thee Hottieverse” performance from the comfort of your home, thanks to AmazeVR bringing the show to the Meta Quest App Lab store.

The VR tour, which took place in-person at AMC theaters — selling out shows in 15 cities from April to July of this year — marked the first of its kind and expanded the scope of touring for artists. For its comeback, the show is revamped with interactive user features and an exclusive behind-the-scenes video.

Coming in at $6.99, the virtual concert ticket is far cheaper than watching the “Savage” rapper perform in person ($400 VR headset not included) and comes to your living room, so no concert outfit necessary. Interested users are able to download the AmazeVR app for free and try one song before purchasing the full show.

“The Enter Thee Hottieverse VR Concert Tour gave fans the chance to connect with Megan Thee Stallion in a new way,” says co-CEO and co-founder for AmazeVR, Steve Lee, in a statement. “Now, our at-home VR concert is the next step in sharing this experience with those who weren’t able to join us on tour.”

During the pre-recorded show, Megan serves a number of looks in her performance of four songs assisted by backup dancers, including “Savage,” “Body” and “Kitty Kat.” The singer appears to be up-close and personal, without the front-row seats.