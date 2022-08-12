Megan Thee Stallion Unveils ‘Traumazine’: Stream It Now

After dominating Coachella and earning her bachelor’s degree in health administration, Megan Thee Stallion is back with a brand new album.

Traumazine, her second studio album, is the follow-up to Megan’s blockbuster debut album Good News. Peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, Good News housed such Billboard Hot 100 hits as “Body” (No. 12), the Young Thug-featuring “Don’t Stop” (No. 30), “Shots Fired” (No. 82), and, of course, the Beyoncé-assisted “Savage (Remix)” (No. 1).

After teasing the new record on Instagram and Twitter for several weeks, Megan officially announced the project’s release date Thursday (Aug. 11). The road to Traumazine has been rocky. Concerning the hasty announcement, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper explained on Twitter, “From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven’t dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are..) I might as well…lol.”

In a post written during a recent Twitter Q&A session with her fans, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper explained, “I wrote this album for myself… I wanted to start writing in a journal but I said fuck it I’ll put it in a song.” In an Instagram caption, she added, “It took a lot of self reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now… I’m excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what’s happening in my head.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s new album features guest appearances by Future, Dua Lipa, Latto, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke. Several of Megan’s 2022 singles appear on the tracklist, including three songs that entered the Hot 100: “Sweetest Pie” (No. 15), “Plan B” (No. 29), and “Pressurelicious” (No. 55). On the production side, Traumazine also features contributions from OG Parker, Hitkidd, and Hitmaka.

Stream Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine in full below.