Megan Thee Stallion Teases ‘New Album’ at Oscars Afterparty

Is a new Meghan Thee Stallion album on the way? That’s what the rapper confirmed while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night (March 12).

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the prospect of new music, the Queen of the Hotties cheekily replied, “Oh I am, new album, f–k y’all hoes, bye!” before sauntering off with a laugh. Megan didn’t offer any more details, but a new full-length would serve as a follow-up to her 2022 sophomore effort Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and contained hit singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, “Her” and the Key Glock-assisted “Ungrateful.”

Ahead of teasing her new project, Megan got hilariously real about getting her hands on tickets to Beyonce’s highly anticipated upcoming Renaissance World Tour, admitting she wasn’t above calling Queen Bey herself for help. “They gon’ be hatin’ on me, but I got ’em!” she said. “Oh baby, you know I called up them directly: ‘Beyoncé, lemme get a ticket!'”

She also shared that after hitting up the Vanity Fair bash — which musicians such as Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and more attended — she’d be heading to another afterparty thrown by her “Savage (Remix)” collaborator. (“You know Beyoncé is my auntie!” she gushed.)

Watch Megan spill the tea on her new album and her “direct line” to Beyoncé below.

We stay ready for Megan Thee Stallion's new album. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b63FGCjKyA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023