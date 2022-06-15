Megan Thee Stallion Talks Second Album: ‘At First You Was Twerking, Now You Might Be Crying’

Good news, Hotties — Megan Thee Stallion is hard at work on her second studio album, and there’s a chance that it may arrive sooner than you think. The 27-year-old sat down with Rolling Stone for an interview published on Wednesday (June 15) in which she talked about her forthcoming record, its inspirations and a special collaborator featured on the LP.

In the midst of the interview, Megan revealed she’s hard at work on the follow-up to her 2020 debut album Good News, which, according to the piece, Megan “hopes to have out this summer.”

“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” the “Thot Shit” rapper explained of her forthcoming, as-yet-untitled release. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.” Last month, Megan said she was “probably like 95 percent done” with the album.

Fans have already gotten a teaser of “Pressurelicious,” a song that may appear on the LP, for which she’s recorded 25-30 songs so far. On the track — which is described as having a dark and intense beat and “cool and sexy” staccato raps — Megan spits “I’m stompin’ on ho’s so motherf—in’ hard I’m knockin’ out Mario tokens!” The song features Future, which prompted Meg to gush about Future Hendrix’s talent.

“He just so f—ing ratchet!” Megan said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

Other tracks previewed for RS include the Murda Beatz-produced “Gift and Curse,” described as layering “personal revelation on top of exuberant dance music,” on a song with a classically freaky Meg hook: “A b—h like me, yeah, I know my worth/ F—ing with me is a gift and a curse.” Other songs in the mix include one Megan debuted during Coachella’s first weekend earlier this year, the intense diss track “Plan B” and “Anxiety,” which confronts the loss of her mother in what is described as a candid and emotionally naked fashion.

Meg also pulled back the curtain on her quirky writing process, which includes using her phone in the shower to record material at a moment’s notice. “It’s a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out,” Megan explained. The reason for her intense dedication to her craft is aimed at securing one thing: leaving behind a lasting legacy: “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest,'” she said.

See photos from Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Stones shoot below, and read the whole interview here.