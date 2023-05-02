×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Megan Thee Stallion Is Gearing Up for Hot Girl Summer With Swimsuit Selfies & Natural Curls

The rapper brought the heat to Instagram on Tuesday (May 2) with a series of selfies.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/GI

It feels like Hot Girl Summer is just around the corner, and Megan Thee Stallion is kicking the season off with some sizzling selfies.

The “Savage” rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 2) to share a slew of photos in which she’s seen posing in a sleek crochet two-piece set, a colorful maxi dress, a bedazzled cut-out gown, a tropical swimsuit and so much more, all while rocking a gorgeous naturally curly hairdo. The OG Hot Girl captioned the post with a simple camera emoji and, at the time of publication, the post already has more than one million likes.

Back in March, Meg teased a new album at the Vanity Fair Oscar party — much to fans’ excitement. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of new music on the way, the rapper replied, “Oh I am, new album, f–k y’all hoes, bye!” before walking away with a laugh.

Related

Jennie Kim

BLACKPINK's Jennie Shares Her Subtle Tribute to Korean Culture in Her 2023 Met Gala Look

Explore

Explore

Megan Thee Stallion

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

A new full-length project would serve as a follow-up to her 2022 sophomore effort Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and contained hit singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, “Her” and the Key Glock-assisted “Ungrateful.”

One person who’d be down to collaborate with Meg on upcoming music is Shania Twain, who revealed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards that the two got acquainted when the rapper presented her with the Equal Play Honor at the show. “I love her… what a sweetheart!” Twain said of the “Thot S—” rapper. “I think that [a collaboration] would really work… I love her whole mind.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad