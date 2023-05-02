Megan Thee Stallion Is Gearing Up for Hot Girl Summer With Swimsuit Selfies & Natural Curls

It feels like Hot Girl Summer is just around the corner, and Megan Thee Stallion is kicking the season off with some sizzling selfies.

The “Savage” rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 2) to share a slew of photos in which she’s seen posing in a sleek crochet two-piece set, a colorful maxi dress, a bedazzled cut-out gown, a tropical swimsuit and so much more, all while rocking a gorgeous naturally curly hairdo. The OG Hot Girl captioned the post with a simple camera emoji and, at the time of publication, the post already has more than one million likes.

Back in March, Meg teased a new album at the Vanity Fair Oscar party — much to fans’ excitement. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of new music on the way, the rapper replied, “Oh I am, new album, f–k y’all hoes, bye!” before walking away with a laugh.

A new full-length project would serve as a follow-up to her 2022 sophomore effort Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and contained hit singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, “Her” and the Key Glock-assisted “Ungrateful.”

One person who’d be down to collaborate with Meg on upcoming music is Shania Twain, who revealed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards that the two got acquainted when the rapper presented her with the Equal Play Honor at the show. “I love her… what a sweetheart!” Twain said of the “Thot S—” rapper. “I think that [a collaboration] would really work… I love her whole mind.”