Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Back in That Mode’ in Studio Pic Tease

Less than two months after Megan Thee Stallion said she was taking a break from music to focus on herself, the “Pressurelicious” rapper appears to be back in the lab. According to a screen grab from a recent Instagram Story captured by HipHopDX, on Sunday (July 23) Meg posted a brief boomerang video of herself in the studio in front of a mixing console with the message, “I’m back in that mode Its that time [devil emoji].”

While a spokesperson for Meg had not returned Billboard‘s request for additional comment on the Story or the roll-out plans for her anticipated third studio album at press time, if the rapper is cooking up new tunes it would represent the first fresh music from her since the release of last year’s cathartic Traumazine collection.

In May, the “Savage” MC told InStyle that she’s taking a much-needed break from music to focus on her well-being. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told the magazine. “Right now, I’m focused on healing… the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Megan has been keeping busy lately, posing in skimpy metallic bikinis, helping Taylor Swift announce the U.S. FIFA Women’s World Cup roster and performing at L.A. Pride in the Park in early June and at the Essence Festival in New Orleans in early July.

The musical hiatus came after Megan testified against Tory Lanez in December during his trial for shooting her in the foot in July 2022, at which she tearfully said, “I wish he had just shot and killed me.” In June, Lanez’s sentencing in the shooting was delayed until August 7; prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence and Lanez is facing deportation to his native Canada.

Check out HipHopDX’s tweet below.