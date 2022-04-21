Megan Thee Stallion Soaks in a Bubble Bath to Tease ‘Plan B’ Single Release

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

After debuting her new single, “Plan B,” at Coachella last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion slipped into nothing at all to reveal that the song will drop on Friday (April 22). “Plan B out Friday, pre-save it now!” she wrote on Thursday (April 21) alongside the a photo of what appeared to be the single’s cover in which she chills in a clawfoot tub while covered in bubbles and smoking a slim cig.

Meg also had a snappy answer to anyone who was wondering if she was “still that b****.” She proved it by posted a quartet of shots in a skin-bearing black Fashion Nova minidress, casually chilling by the pool with her favorite Chanel bag and then taking a slow fashion walk for added emphasis and posting in her favorite half shirt.

Before hitting the ‘Chella stage, Meg promised fans, “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping [crying laughing emoji]. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

The “Savage” rapper also recently teased the track on TikTok, posting a video of herself dancing along to it with a friend in the car. “LOVE YOURSELF CAUSE THIS S*** COULD GET UGLY,” she wrote in the caption, quoting one of her new song’s lyrics.

Megan left her fans wanting more when videos started circulating online of her debut Coachella appearance last weekend that featured her giving audience members a taste of single, which she said onstage was addressed “to whom the f— it may concern.” The combination of the track’s swaggering beat and scorching lyrics — “Popping Plan Bs ’cause I don’t plan to be stuck with ya” — create a sense of composed, controlled rage that’s so addicting, people immediately took to Twitter to ask the 27-year-old to release it.

The single will be her first release since her March collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” Her second full-length record is expected out sometime this year, following her 2020 debut studio album Good News and her 2021 compilation album Something for Thee Hotties.

