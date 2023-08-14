Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Haters’ After Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against “haters” following Tory Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence for shooting the “Savage” rapper.

During her set at Outside Lands Festival on Sunday (Aug. 13), Meg addressed the crowd and slammed those who didn’t believe her and accused her of lying, saying that her fans always stood strong. “I just wanna say, f— all my haters,” she said. “None of that s— you was doing or saying broke me. None of that s— y’all be doing or saying to the Hotties broke them. And I want all of the Hotties to put they mothaf—ing middle fingers up right now.”

Lanez’s (real name Daystar Peterson) 10-year prison sentence comes after he was convicted in December on three felony counts over the incident, in which he shot at the feet of Megan (real name Megan Pete) during an argument after a 2020 pool party in the Hollywood Hills.

Following the sentencing, Lanez maintained his innocence to his “Umbrellas” fan group. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he wrote. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

He wrote that during his sentencing hearing, he took responsibility for “verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved,” but not for the shooting. “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Watch Meg address the haters at Outside Lands below.