Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her New Album Is ’95 Percent Done’

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Megan Thee Stallion has some exciting news for the Hotties.

After scoring the 2022 Webby Award for artist of the year on Monday night, Thee Stallion revealed details about her next project.

“I’m probably like 95 percent done with my new album,” she said backstage. “I wanna tease that for the Hotties. I haven’t even told them nothing about my album, but yeah.”

The Stallion’s noteworthy update came just one day after she hit the stage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Surrounded by an array of dancers, Megan gave an incredible performance of her new track “Plan B” followed by “Sweetest Pie.” Although the latter is a collaboration with fellow hitmaker Dua Lipa, Thee Stallion shined solo on Sunday night after winning the BBMA for top female rap artist.

While accepting the honor, she said, “Thank y’all so much. First of all, thank you to the Hotties, because without the Hotties, there would be no Hot Girl Coach.”

She went on to celebrate her fellow nominees, saying onstage, “Everybody in this category is a winner. I feel like we all been working so hard all year, we been working hard for a long time. And it’s just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters. And that’s all I gotta say!”

In addition to her BBMA win, Megan has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 times, including two No. 1 hits: “Savage” and her feature on Cardi B’s “WAP.”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion discuss her upcoming album below: