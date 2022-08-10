Megan Thee Stallion Previews ‘Traumazine’ With Eerie Funeral Video, Tells Hotties ‘I Wrote This Album for Myself’

Megan Thee Stallion is in a somber mood in the new teaser video for her anticipated album which fans have speculated will be titled Traumazine. In the 19-second clip set to an ominous piano track, we see a group of faceless figures at a funeral, with a black-veil-wearing woman — who appears to be Meg — walking slowly to a casket, on which she lays a single black rose.

She is followed by a woman wearing a white floor-length dress and enormous white hat gingerly making her way through the rain before she tilts her head up to meet the camera, and viewers see that it is a somber MTS as the the word “TRAUMAZINE” fills the screen.

Following the video drop — and a recent killer LA Leakers freestyle — the rapper took to Instagram to explain the inspiration for her follow-up to 2020’s Good News, alongside some fun house mirror-style images of her in a revealing white outfit. “It took a lot of self reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now…,” she wrote. “I ain’t saying I finally figured everything out or that I’m finally at peace, bc I’m not… buttt im excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what’s happening in my head.”

On Aug. 4, she dropped the definition for “traumazine,” which is the “chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences.”

After fans got excited that she was answering them on Twitter — Meg said she “finally” got the app back on her phone — the rapper went on to a deeper dive into the inspiration behind her upcoming sophomore effort. “I wrote this album for myself,” she explained, revealing that there will be 18 songs on the collection. “I wanted to start writing in a journal but I said f–k it I’ll put it in a song.”

Megan, who in July opened up to Rolling Stone about the excruciating, lengthy recovery from the physical and emotional injuries she suffered during a July 2020 incident in which which Tory Lanez is alleged to have shot at the “Hot Girl” artist, also answered a question about whether it was hard for her to write the songs for this project.

“Yes very [distraught face emoji] saying certain things you’ve never said out loud before is hard,” she tweeted. In July, Megan dropped the provocative video for her latest single, “Pressurelicious.”

