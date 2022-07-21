Megan Thee Stallion Applies the Heat in New ‘Pressurelicious’ Video: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion is adding pressure, and is loving every moment of it. On Friday (July 22), the rapper shared the provocative music video for her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features Future.

Meg opened up about collaborating with Future on the track in her recent interview with Rolling Stone, saying that she loves his approach to music and general attitude towards life.

“He just so f—ing ratchet!” Megan said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

“Pressurelicious” is the latest offering fans have received from her forthcoming album, which she revealed is “probably like 95 percent done” in May. Previous Megan singles released this year also include “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa and fiery solo track “Plan B” — the tracks peaked at Nos. 15 and 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 respectively, though it’s unclear if the tracks will appear on the upcoming album.

“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” the rapper explained of her as-yet-untitled release. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.” Though details about the release have remained under wraps, Megan hopes to drop the follow-up her 2020 debut album, Good News, “this summer,” RS revealed.

Watch the video for “Pressurelicious” below.