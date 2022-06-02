Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Mugler for ‘Plan B’ Music Video: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with fashion powerhouse Mugler to serve looks in the music video for her scathing single, “Plan B.”

The clip, released on Thursday (June 2), finds the Grammy winner stunning in Mugler’s signature strappy looks, with the style in center stage against a black background as she fittingly raps, “Mugler suit in my meeting / Wagyu steak when I’m eating / Making so much money, this n—- dumb if he’s cheating.”

The rapper introduced her diss-heavy track, “Plan B,” during Weekend One of her Coachella debut, and she officially released the track a week later. The Houston native said the song was personal to her and dedicated it “to whom the f— it may concern.” The final line — “you’s a bi—” — was broadcast across the festival’s big screens, while she also repeated the Twitter-favorite lyric “di– don’t run me, I run di–.”

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Plan B” samples Jodeci’s 1995 hit “Freek’n You (Mr. Dalvin’s Freek Mix)” featuring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan and debuted inside the top 30 on the Hot 100. The song also debuted at No. 7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs dated May 7. With the entrance, the rapper has secured a top 10 on the list each year since 2019.

In its first week of tracking (ending April 28), “Plan B” registered 12 million official U.S. streams, according to Luminate, prompting a No. 4 start on R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs. Likewise, the song starts at No. 4 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, with 4,000 downloads in that same period.

Watch the “Plan B” video below.